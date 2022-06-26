Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 11:10 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey’s mountain after dethroning the two-time defending champions.
Behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history and first in more than two decades by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the final Sunday night.