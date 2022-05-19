Australian conservative party faces teal independent threat ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 12:26 a.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The daughter of a conservative federal lawmaker and granddaughter of a conservative cabinet minister, Sydney businessperson Allegra Spender has an impeccable pedigree for a career in Australian politics.
More surprising than her decision to run for office, she has chosen to become a high-profile candidate of a breakaway political grouping, which has emerged as a major threat to the ruling conservative Liberal Party ahead of elections Saturday.