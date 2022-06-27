Attorney: Man involved in train killing shot in self-defense

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who shot and killed a passenger on a San Francisco subway commuter train will be charged with gun crimes but not homicide in what was “clearly" a case of self-defense after he was attacked with a knife, his attorney said Monday.
Javon Green, 26, will face charges of having a concealed weapon in a public place and having a loaded gun in a public place, both felonies that possibly could be reduced to misdemeanors, attorney Randy Knox told the San Francisco Chronicle.