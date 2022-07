BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Gunmen attacked a Malian army checkpoint outside Bamako, killing at least six people and wounding several others, officials said Friday, raising concerns as attacks by jihadist groups move closer to the capital.

“Last night, the post of Zantiguila was the target of an attack by unidentified gunmen,” said Amadou Sangho, spokesman for Mali’s Ministry of Security and Civil Protection. The post is about 60 kilometers from Bamako.