At least 15 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeastern Bangladesh left at least 15 people dead and more than 100 others wounded, officials and local media reports said Sunday, as firefighters struggled to get the blaze under control.

The fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The depot is located in Chittagong, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.