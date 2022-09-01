Asian shares track Wall Street slide on expected rate raises YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 2:40 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were lower Thursday, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time.
Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and China. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.6% in afternoon trading to 27,655.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.8% to 6,861.70. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.9% to 2,424.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.7% to 19,622.87, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.2% to 3,194.95.