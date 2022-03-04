Asian shares slide as Russia shells Ukraine nuclear plant ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 12:12 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were lower Friday in Asia after another bumpy day on Wall Street, as investors remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Shares fell more than 2% in Tokyo and Hong Kong and declined in most other Asian markets. U.S. futures were lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday and the Nasdaq fell 1.6% as technology companies led the way lower.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH