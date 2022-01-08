As spending bill stalls, Biden climate goals remain elusive MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 1:43 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden faces a steep path to achieve his ambitious goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, amid legislative gridlock that has stalled a $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which contains $550 billion in spending and tax credits aimed at promoting clean energy, was sidetracked by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said just before Christmas that he could not support the legislation as written.