Armenia cancels mlitary drills, widening rift with Moscow

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The prime minister of Armenia said Tuesday that his country refused to host military drills planned by a Russia-dominated security pact, an announcement that reflected the Armenian government's growing tensions with Moscow.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly criticized Russian peacekeepers for the failure to secure free transit along a corridor linking Armenia and the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijani activists have blocked since last month.