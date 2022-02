LITTLE ROCK, Ark (AP) — A northwest Arkansas jail and its doctor are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by inmates who say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19, despite health officials' warnings that the drug shouldn't be used for that purpose.

Attorneys for the Washington County sheriff, the county jail and Dr. Robert Karas cited several grounds in a court filing Monday for why they believe the lawsuit filed last month should be dismissed