Arizona sports betting revenue tops $500 million in January

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizonans haven't stopped embracing the state's entry into legalized sports betting, plopping down $564 million in January wagers and winning back $522 million, the vast majority through online apps licensed to the state's pro sports teams and Native American tribes.
The monthly Department of Gaming report on results from the fifth month of legalized wagering on sports showed the 12 online operations and two brick and mortar sports books made just over $40 million after federal taxes.