QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — At least 13 inmates were killed in a riot at an Ecuadorian prison, officials said Monday, more than two months after a clash between rival gangs left 44 dead in the same lockup.

The penitentiary system said on its Twitter account the riot took place in the Bellavista prison in Santo Domingo, 70 kilometers (44 miles) south-west of Quito, Ecuador's capital. Two inmates were injured.