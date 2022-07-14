Another contender set for eviction from UK Conservative race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LONDON (AP) — Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from challenger Penny Mordaunt in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with Conservative Party lawmakers set to knock one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest on Thursday.
Sunak, who quit as Britain’s Treasury chief last week, got the most votes in a first-round ballot on Wednesday, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt was now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.