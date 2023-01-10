Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal detention

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate is expected at a court in Romania on Tuesday to appeal against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
Tate, a 36-year-old British-U.S. citizen who has amassed 4.4 million followers on Twitter, was initially detained on Dec. 29 in an area of north of the capital Bucharest along with his brother Tristan, who is charged in the same case. Two Romanian suspects are also in custody.