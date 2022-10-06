Analysis: North Korean missile launches are a test for Biden FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 6:49 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches. A U.S. aircraft carrier floats off the Korean Peninsula. North Korean warplanes buzz the border with South Korea. Worldwide cries of condemnation and worry.
It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in the past, there are plenty of signs in the latest cycle that point to North Korea eventually testing a nuclear bomb.