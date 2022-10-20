Analysis: Iran pushes militarily abroad amid unrest at home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As protests rage at home, Iran's theocratic government is flexing its military muscle abroad: It supplied drones to Russia that killed Ukrainian civilians, ran drills in a border region with Azerbaijan and bombed Kurdish positions in Iraq.
Those moves show Iran's leaders trying to rally hard-line support within the country as weekslong demonstrations continue over the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of the country’s morality police.