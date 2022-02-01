Amnesty joins rights groups in accusing Israel of apartheid JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 4:25 a.m.
FILE - Palestinians use a ladder to climb over the separation barrier with Israel on their way to pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, July 11, 2014.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Amnesty International said Tuesday that Israel has maintained “a system of oppression and domination” over the Palestinians going all the way back to its establishment in 1948, one that meets the international definition of apartheid.
With the release of a 278-page report compiled over a period of four years, the London-based rights group joins Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B'Tselem in accusing Israel of apartheid — both within its borders and in the occupied territories.