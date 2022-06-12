Amid abortion debate, clinic asks: Who's caring for moms? LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 10:23 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Miracle Allen takes a call on her cellphone while waiting to meet with the midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, measures the stomach of Kamiko Farris of Yazoo City, Miss., Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, uses a hand-held Doppler probe on Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, to measure the heartbeat of the fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Getty Israel, founder of Sisters in Birth, walks out of the clinic, in Jackson, Miss., Dec. 17, 2021. Sisters in Birth is a midwifery clinic that provides education and care to pregnant patients. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 A patient speaks with receptionist and office assistant Mattie Nichols, right, at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, Miss., logs in her exercise on a recumbent bike at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Blood collection tubes, a vital signs chart and a variety of monitors are readied for use with the patients at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women by utilizing an integrative and holistic approach to women's health care, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Receptionist Mattie Nichols, right, and Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, review the morning's appointments on Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Getty Israel, founder of Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, shows a container of prenatal vitamin and mineral supplements provided to the clinic's patients, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 A medical assistant pulls down fresh covering on an examination table at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Dr. Felecia Brown, a midwife at Sisters in Birth, a Jackson, Miss., clinic that serves pregnant women, left, confers with Kamiko Farris, of Yazoo City, following use of a Doppler probe to measure the heartbeat of her fetus, Dec. 17, 2021. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Miracle Allen used her last tank of gas to drive an hour and 15 minutes to the closest clinic that would care for her and her unborn baby.
Allen, 29, was four months pregnant when Hurricane Ida ripped through her Houma, Louisiana, community. She spent three nights in the remnants of a house with a torn roof and no electricity. Her car was all she had left. So Allen — along with her 6-year-old daughter, her mother and a niece — fled in it to the rural Mississippi town of Kosciusko, where family lives.
Written By
LEAH WILLINGHAM