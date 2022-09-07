Alert: Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes.
- 2022 Detroit Auto Show, here's what's new
- Georgia officials: DNA shows trucker killed teen in 1988
- Meet Evart's Kaden DuBreuil: The professor
- Hartman medically cleared to return for No. 23 Wake Forest
- PHOTOS: Oxford Farm opens fall season with corn mazes, pumpkins
- Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses
- TX Forecast
- Osceola County community events calendar
Most Popular
- Drum roll please... Here are the 2022 CMA nominees for best artist, group, single and more.
- This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being...
- Oxford Farm in Hersey welcomed fall with its opening weekend of corn mazes, games, photo ops and...
- Cedar Point announced the permanent retirement of the Top Thrill Dragster Sept. 6.