Alert: West Virginia attorney general announces tentative settlement with opioid makers as 7-week trial wraps up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia attorney general announces tentative settlement with opioid makers as 7-week trial wraps up.
- Evart High School Class of 2022 commencement ceremony
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Report: All 21 victims killed in Uvalde shooting were in 1 room
- Report: Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruits, vegetables
- DNR says take bird feeders down amid black bear sightings
- Reed City girls hopeful of second place in softball standings
- Sweden, Finland push ahead with NATO bids as Turkey objects
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Montana campground shooting
Most Popular
- The case of a fatal mad cow-like disease in a Mecosta County farm is not out of the ordinary.
- The Evart High School Class of 2022 held its commencement ceremony Sunday, May 15, at the Tom...
- After a two-year hiatus, Osceola County Community Foundation’s Annual Auction returned on May 6...
- A semiconductor career and apprenticeship program, recently approved by state economic...