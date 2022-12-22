Alert: Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic nomination to succeed late A. Donald McEachin in Congress

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins Democratic nomination to succeed late A. Donald McEachin in Congress.
- Reed City girls basketball fell to Grant in CSAA Conference action on Friday despite a strong...
- Reed City placed second at the eight-team South Haven Invitational going 4-1 on the day
- A solid early half of the wrestling season continues for the Reed City Coyotes, who are now 7-2
- Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43...