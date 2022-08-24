Alert: Uvalde school police chief refuses to attend possible firing, citing security in defiant letter over shooting response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school police chief refuses to attend possible firing, citing security in defiant letter over shooting response.
- Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd
- Great American Crossroads Celebration draws a large crowd
- Dispose of unused, unwanted prescriptions April 30
- Don't get fooled by these dangerous mushrooms
- Addiction meetings coming to Evart Fire Department
- Group of residents plan splash pad in Reed City
- Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs
- 2022 Detroit Auto Show, here's what's new
Most Popular
- Navigating the waves of change, Ford Motor Co. plans for half its global production to be...
- Releasing your pet goldfish into a pond or a lake may cause it to grow bigger than you think. Ken...
- "Experience" is the operative word at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, said the news release. Nine...
- Campers, horse riding enthusiasts and cancer fighters are encouraged to make plans to join the...