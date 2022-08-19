Alert: Utah's ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's ban on transgender kids in youth sports has been put on hold after a judge allowed a legal challenge to proceed.
- Crossroads festival returns to Reed City
- Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort
- Allen all set for senior year as Reed City quarterback
- Reed City's Great American Crossroads Celebration returns Aug. 18-20
- VIDEO: Rescuers free 10-year-old from dam in northern Michigan
- Comedy show opens Great American Crossroads Celebration
- Edmunds compares: 2022 Genesis GV70 vs. 2022 Acura RDX
Most Popular
- Average gas prices nationwide have fallen for the ninth consecutive week, declining 9.9 cents...
- Haircuts, backpacks, clothes, and school supplies will be available at St. Paul Lutheran Church's...
- A swim in the Thunder Bay River could've ended much worse for a 10-year-old boy without...
- Some may come off as obvious and others may leave you scratching your head, but nonetheless...