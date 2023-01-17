Alert: Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids was accused of abuse by daughter who in 2020 told police she thought he would kill her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids was accused of abuse by daughter who in 2020 told police she thought he would kill her.
- Multi-generational history growing on Grove Farms in Paris
- Reed City, Evart post girls hoop victories
- Beyond Books: Check out these events at your local library
- Meijer mPerks: Revamped program includes point system
- They're the champs: Reed City first at Grayling Invitational
- One dead after two vehicle crash Saturday in Lake County
- Ransom eyes trip to state finals
- Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
Most Popular
- Evart girls basketball beat McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday with a strong...
- Cole Hopkins is still squarely on the path for a second consecutive state wrestling championship...
- McBain Northern Michigan Christian hit its free throws on Tuesday. But the Evart Wildcats...
- It went into double overtime on Monday with the visiting Reed City Coyotes prevailing for a 53-46...