Alert: Ukrainian president says 15 killed, 50 wounded in Russian rocket attack on train station in central Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian president says 15 killed, 50 wounded in Russian rocket attack on train station in central Ukraine.
