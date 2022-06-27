Alert: Ukrainian officials: at least 2 dead, 20 injured as Russian missile hits shopping center in central city of Kremenchuk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials: at least 2 dead, 20 injured as Russian missile hits shopping center in central city of Kremenchuk.
- Parades, fireworks and more planned for July 4 weekend
- Reed City trap team wins state championships
- Pastor's Pen: Closing doors
- Massachusetts State Police investigate crash that killed 3
- J&A Grocery gives Reed City a taste of the Mediterranean
- Couple fatally shot at resort in domestic murder-suicide
- Hanging up his badge
- Michigan Legislative Roll Call: Senate votes to repeal COVID business...
Most Popular
- It’s a peak time for fishing and anglers are taking advantage of the situation.
- REED CITY -- The Reed City Coyote baseball team reached new heights with a conference...
- Reed City basketball coaches like what they’ve seen at their practices so far.
- Reed City reign supreme as several area schools sent representatives to the 2022 Michigan Trap...