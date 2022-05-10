Alert: Ukrainian official says bodies of 44 civilians found in rubble of building in Izyum destroyed by Russians in March

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian official says bodies of 44 civilians found in rubble of building in Izyum destroyed by Russians in March.
- Chronic wasting disease found in a Mecosta Co. whitetail deer
- Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies
- Reed City falls to Petoskey
- Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road
- 'Extreme' fire risk prompts red flag warning for central Michigan
- Essential Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Reed City pitcher throws no-hitter against Chippewa Hills
- Evart pitcher expecting another championship season
- Max Hammond continues his amazing spring performance on the mound for the Reed City baseball team