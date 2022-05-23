Alert: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia in speech at Davos world gathering

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia in speech at Davos world gathering.
- Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol
- Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee dies
- Man kills wife and 2 teens in Alabama home, then kills self
- University of Delaware increasing tuition by 3 percent
- 78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
- School counselors sound cry for help after Buffalo shooting
- Robert powers White Sox past Royals in 10 after Cueto's gem
- Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soar
Most Popular
- REED CITY – Addy Gray came up huge in the batter’s box and on the mound to spark Evart to...
- Reed City finished second to state-ranked Freeland in the title game of its home baseball...
- It’s time for the postseason for the Reed City Coyotes who dropped their final Central State...
- Bills covered everything from addressing the health care shortage to expanding prescription drug...