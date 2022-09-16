Alert: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cites evidence of atrocities in mass burial site in Izium

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cites evidence of atrocities in mass burial site in Izium.
- Berlin museum approaches ethnological collection in new ways
- Red Antler Farm brings native New Zealand pigs to Reed City
- Evart Family Practice hosting Drug Take Back event Sept. 21
- What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
- VanderWall presents Evart with plaque for sesquicentennial
- Chile presents appeal to FIFA in World Cup case with Ecuador
- 'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
- Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
Most Popular
- Thanks to tips from the public, Michigan State Police said two women in their 20's have been...
- A Venezuelan family seeking asylum in the United States was bused to New York in May, per Gov....
- Later this month the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be conducting some nighttime...
- The Purple Heart Hunt at Legends Ranch wrapped up last Friday, Sept. 9, with a ceremony honoring...