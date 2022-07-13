Alert: Ukraine seeking ‘full liberation’ of Russian-occupied cities in the country's south, Ukrainian foreign minister tells AP

Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested and charged in connection with child abuse after her...

Woman says unborn baby is a person, passenger in carpool lane When Brandy Bottone got pulled over in Texas for driving in the HOV lane, or carpool lane,...

Dog rescued at Pictured Rocks after falling 30 feet down cliff A Wisconsin family visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was involved in a rescue operation...