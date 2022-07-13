Alert: Ukraine seeking ‘full liberation’ of Russian-occupied cities in the country's south, Ukrainian foreign minister tells AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine seeking ‘full liberation’ of Russian-occupied cities in the country's south, Ukrainian foreign minister tells AP.
- First responders unite to find missing 2-year-old from LeRoy
- 7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around
- Area anglers 'catching a lot of pike'
- Reed City Feed & Supply is a go-to for farmers, 4-H'ers
- Troopers respond to 'accidental discharge' of gun in restaurant
- Is the CSAA heading in the right direction?
- Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand
- Police release names of 2 teenagers killed in car crash
Most Popular
- A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested and charged in connection with child abuse after her...
- When Brandy Bottone got pulled over in Texas for driving in the HOV lane, or carpool lane,...
- A Wisconsin family visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was involved in a rescue operation...
- Trump has previously tried to use executive privilege to keep the National Archives from...