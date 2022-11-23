Alert: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says 'vast majority of electricity consumers' have lost power after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says 'vast majority of electricity consumers' have lost power after Russian strikes.
- Get a Shark HyperAIR blow dryer $81 off at Amazon
- Walmart's early Black Friday deals include a 70-inch VIZIO TV
- How this Morley turkey farm raises over 30,000 turkeys at a time
- WA Marine Warning and Forecast
- George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads Spirit Award noms
- NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
- Beats Solo3 headphones are $79 at Walmart right now
Most Popular
- Preston Wallace would have loved playing another game this weekend. The junior Evart quarterback...
- Anthony Kiaunis’ return for another season of Reed City cross country in 2023 is among the...
- Evart junior Kate Gostlin is coming off an impressive second varsity season of Wildcats softball...
- Kendell Henry’s season was a good one for the Reed City Coyote volleyball team