Alert: US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans.
- Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
- Louisiana casino plans to move ashore by 2024
- Saginaw man, 66, arrested on child pornography charges
- California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
- Europe Ryder Cup captain Donald has a plan for beating US
- Anglers face fall fishing challenges
- Bring on Beal City: Evart Wildcats remain undefeated
- Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
Most Popular
- Reed City was first for the boys and second for the girls in the Evart Wildcat Invitational at...
- Evart remained undefeated 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Highland Conference with Friday’s 39-14 win...
- It was a fast and furious blitz for the Reed Coyotes in their 52-32 Central State Activities...
- The Osceola County Commission on Aging Senior Center in Hersey is expected to be open later this...