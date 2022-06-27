Alert: US official: G7 leaders set to pursue price cap on Moscow's oil revenues, raise new tariffs on Russian goods

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — US official: G7 leaders set to pursue price cap on Moscow's oil revenues, raise new tariffs on Russian goods.
- J&A Grocery gives Reed City a taste of the Mediterranean
- Massachusetts State Police investigate crash that killed 3
- Couple fatally shot at resort in domestic murder-suicide
- Pastor's Pen: Closing doors
- Parades, fireworks and more planned for July 4 weekend
- Today in History: June 26, first Harry Potter book published
- Pride parades march on with new urgency across US
- Live updates | G-7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
Most Popular
- It’s a peak time for fishing and anglers are taking advantage of the situation.
- REED CITY -- The Reed City Coyote baseball team reached new heights with a conference...
- Reed City basketball coaches like what they’ve seen at their practices so far.
- Reed City reign supreme as several area schools sent representatives to the 2022 Michigan Trap...