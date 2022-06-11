Alert: US judge dismisses Las Vegas rape lawsuit against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — US judge dismisses Las Vegas rape lawsuit against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
- See inside Ebels new coffee shop in Reed City
- Reed City council approves development of pot ordinance
- 19-year-old charged in online threat against Baldwin school
- New Mexico residents sue for information on massive wildfire
- A history of US military ships—from the Revolutionary War to today
- Irish stun No. 1 Vols; Pirates 1 win from ending CWS drought
- Former Reed City teacher, coach still retains love of hunting, fishing
- Marion woman charged with operating meth lab
Most Popular
- It all began 30 years ago in 1992 in Canada with the International Centre of Ocean Development...
- Some of the greatest places, people and products despite their popularity may not be the easiest...
- A 19-year-old man has been charged for allegedly threatening a Lake County school on social media...
- Reed City officials continue mulling the idea of “opting” into adult use marijuana sales and...