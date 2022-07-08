Alert: US added 372,000 jobs in June in sign of economic resilience as unemployment remains a low 3.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — US added 372,000 jobs in June in sign of economic resilience as unemployment remains a low 3.6%.
- Pere Marquette Catering & Bistro is all about the community
- Osceola County community events calendar
- A look at state Supreme Court elections
- Gig economy faces inflation challenges
- Rock legend collapses on stage in Michigan
- PASTOR'S PEN: Walking away from Jesus, but where?
- Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River
- NASCAR penalizes Gragson for intentional Road America crash
Most Popular
- Pere Marquette is a catering business and bistro in Reed City that has made a name for itself as...
- There are many swimmable places based on surface water temperatures. But water bodies won't...
- Crimo has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder, one for each of the people...
- The announcement was made on the veteran actor's Twitter page Thursday afternoon.