Alert: US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings

PHOENIX (AP) — US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings.
- Coyote senior says the key to success is 'keep playing Reed City football'
- Hopkins came back at right time for Evart football team
- Greenhouse gas levels hit record, world is 'way off track' in capping...
- Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war
- Freak accident at Caterpillar foundry killed worker instantly
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- Offensive lineman paves the way for Evart's gridiron success
- Back where it all started: Powers twins reunited with former Reed City...
Most Popular
- The offensive line got the job done for Evart in Friday’s 35-7 district championship win over...
- It’s been quite a one-two punch for Reed City’s girls cross country with sisters Nora Smoes a...
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run...
- It’s going to be challenging for local anglers in upcoming days.