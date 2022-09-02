Alert: US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — US Border Patrol says 8 migrants died trying to cross Rio Grande in Texas, 37 others rescued.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters in Bay City on Thursday morning that she expects a measure...
- What do you do when you meet your idol? This little girl busted out into a song about her idol.
- The Evart Car Club is once again holding their annual Car Cruise to Eight Point Lake on Friday,...
- Four law enforcement officers face criminal charges after a Michigan State Police trooper used...