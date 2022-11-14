Alert: UN General Assembly calls for Russia to be held accountable for invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN General Assembly calls for Russia to be held accountable for invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- Reed City Veterans' Memorial Park project receives $6,470 donation
- The perfect pick-six: Hughes' interception leads to Reed City regional...
- Evart elects two new members for school board
- Little Bluestone River tract protected, made accessible
- Reed City wins district championship over Muskegon Catholic Central
- Unstoppable performance lands Reed City running back among stars
- 'It’s going be a fantastic opener”
Most Popular
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run...
- It’s going to be challenging for local anglers in upcoming days.
- All reports are the opening day for deer hunting on Nov. 15 could be a very good one.
- Pine River soccer head coach Dave Fisher wrapped up his final season with the Bucks, finishing...