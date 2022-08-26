Alert: UK regulator says household energy bills will rise 80% a year in October, deepening cost-of-living crisis

LONDON (AP) — UK regulator says household energy bills will rise 80% a year in October, deepening cost-of-living crisis.
- Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd
- Shaggy Dogs Grooming Salon reopens in Reed City after 10 years
- Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US
- MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift
- University endowments, better funding to cancel student debt?
- Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'
- $480K to inmate who miscarried after stop for coffee
- MSU Veterinarian: Confirmed parvovirus, dogs not fully vaccinated
Most Popular
- According to a press release, the dogs affected by the illness did not have a history of complete...
- The Reed City Chamber of Commerce is having a luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in...
- Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson...
- U.S. Pres. Joe Biden announced today that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000...