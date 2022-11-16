Alert: UK inflation rate accelerates to 11.1% in October, driven by food and energy prices

LONDON (AP) — UK inflation rate accelerates to 11.1% in October, driven by food and energy prices.
- Coyote senior says the key to success is 'keep playing Reed City football'
- Greenhouse gas levels hit record, world is 'way off track' in capping...
- Back where it all started: Powers twins reunited with former Reed City...
- KitchenAid's top-rated stand mixer is a whopping $200 off
- Analysis: Ukrainian liberation a powerful dynamic in war
- Osceola County man reflects on unique tip-up invention
- FINAL: Osceola County unofficial election results 2022
- Williamson, Appleby lead Wake Forest over Georgia
Most Popular
- One of the most unique moments for Reed City’s football team came during its current playoff run...
- It’s going to be challenging for local anglers in upcoming days.
- All reports are the opening day for deer hunting on Nov. 15 could be a very good one.
- Pine River soccer head coach Dave Fisher wrapped up his final season with the Bucks, finishing...