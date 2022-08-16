Alert: U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low.
- Anglers finding perch and panfish
- New Evart AD excited to continue success
- Number of schools using pay to participate for athletics declines statewide
- 3 dead in crash on Highway 101 along Oregon Coast
- Alert: Southern Baptist Convention says it is under investigation by...
- Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash
- Millions of baby swings, rockers recalled after child dies
- Mastodon bones found in western Michigan during road project work
Most Popular
- Reed City Church of the Nazarene's 100th anniversary celebration will include a special church...
- The items were sold at Buy BuyBaby stores, Target, Amazon and 4moms.com nationwide between...
- Kraft Heinz is recalling a flavor of Capri Sun after a diluted cleaning solution "inadvertently"...
- It’s a color run that is a 2 mile fun run/walk through a designated course.