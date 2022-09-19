Alert: U.S. President Joe Biden has left London following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has left London following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
- In world beset by turbulence, nations' leaders gather at UN
- Louisiana casino plans to move ashore by 2024
- Saginaw man, 66, arrested on child pornography charges
- Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
- New Osceola County COA Senior Center set to open soon
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Roadrunner Cash' game
- Bears penalized for using towel on soggy field before FG try
Most Popular
- Michigan State Police is asking residents to be on the lookout for three teenagers that...
- A Saginaw man was taken into custody for child sexually abusive activity, including aggravated...
- Everyone is encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and take advantage of a free drug...
- The city of Evart celebrated its sesquicentennial throughout the month of July with a host of...