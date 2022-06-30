Alert: U.S. Marshals say Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson arrested in Costa Rica

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Marshals say Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson arrested in Costa Rica.
