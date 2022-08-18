Alert: Trump Organization executive pleads guilty to dodging taxes in deal that requires his testimony at company's trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump Organization executive pleads guilty to dodging taxes in deal that requires his testimony at company's trial.
- Farmers' Almanac's winter forecast predicts unreasonable cold
- Anglers finding perch and panfish
- Allen all set for senior year as Reed City quarterback
- Twin Creek Nature Area hosts ecology camp in Evart
- These 'best' state attractions may cause debate
- Small Sept. 11 museum known for ground zero tours closes
- Crossroads festival returns to Reed City
- Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
Most Popular
- Some may come off as obvious and others may leave you scratching your head, but nonetheless...
- Here's a peek inside the newly renovated 1912 schoolhouse in Saint John that was recently listed...
- While you're enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Mother Nature is cooking up an "unreasonably"...
- Manufacturers of over-the-counter hearing aids wouldn’t be required to conduct studies in people,...