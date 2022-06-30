Alert: The European Union and New Zealand say they have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and New Zealand say they have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations.
- AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98
- American flag clothing for the Fourth of July
- Michigan woman earns billboard in Times Square for kid's book
- Sea, land tragedies claim lives of 50 migrants in Libya
- 5 tips to saving gas
- Fishing remains excellent in local area
Most Popular
- More pets run away on July 4th than any other day, according to the Michigan-based nonprofit...
- Newlyweds Brendan and Isabel Kiel, accompanied by their wedding party, were heading to their...
- Fans no longer have to wonder how the sequel to one of the greatest Halloween movies of all-time...
- Nolan Theunick ended his sports career on a high note for Evart’s baseball team.