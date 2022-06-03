Alert: Texas senator: District police chief had no radio while overseeing police response to elementary school mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas senator: District police chief had no radio while overseeing police response to elementary school mass shooting.
- 2 sought in hockey stick attack, slashing in NY subways
- Anglers excited for bass fishing
- Reed City elementary basketball players
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
- Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder
- Battery storage necessary for solar power expansion
- Osceola County community events calendar
- Alert: Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas, wins Scripps National...
Most Popular
- Putting it all in Elvis terms, they "can't go on together with suspicious minds."
- Corinthian Colleges was founded in 1995 and bought out private for-profit colleges nationwide. In...
- A shipment of about 440,000 pounds or nearly 6.5 million 8-ounce bottles of baby formula from...
- Parents can keep track of updates, information and American retailers through Kendamil's US website.