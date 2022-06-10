Alert: Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care.
Most Popular
- A 19-year-old man has been charged for allegedly threatening a Lake County school on social media...
- Reed City officials continue mulling the idea of “opting” into adult use marijuana sales and...
- Ebels General Store in Reed City held a soft open for their new coffee shop and clothing store...
- Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy reflects on his 17 year career serving in the 49th Circuit Court,...