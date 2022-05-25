Alert: Texas governor: Gunman posted on Facebook, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school," shortly before rampage

County fairs may have to get creative with ban on poultry Something fowl is still in the air, and up in the air for 4-H participants wanting to show...

Papa’s Place connects the elderly with the familiar Adequate care and engaging activities for the elderly should be a staple in every community, and...

Chronic Wasting disease found in Mecosta County deer not out... The case of a fatal mad cow-like disease in a Mecosta County farm is not out of the ordinary.