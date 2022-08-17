Alert: Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes man for fatally stabbing Dallas real estate agent during 2006 robbery.
- Anglers finding perch and panfish
- Farmers' Almanac's winter forecast predicts unreasonable cold
- Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
- Millions of baby swings, rockers recalled after child dies
- Twin Creek Nature Area hosts ecology camp in Evart
- Small Sept. 11 museum known for ground zero tours closes
- These 'best' state attractions may cause debate
- GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image
Most Popular
- Here's a peek inside the newly renovated 1912 schoolhouse in Saint John that was recently listed...
- While you're enjoying the last few weeks of summer, Mother Nature is cooking up an "unreasonably"...
- Manufacturers of over-the-counter hearing aids wouldn’t be required to conduct studies in people,...
- Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident...