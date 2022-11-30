Alert: Taliban official says at least 10 students killed in a bombing at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban official says at least 10 students killed in a bombing at a religious school in northern Afghanistan.
